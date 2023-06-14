Guéhi: Captaincy, England and bigger ambitions

“When some people have been at the club for a lot longer than you it’s sometimes natural for them to take on the armband. Just because I arrived in that summer window it was almost foreign to me to think I could be up for that, that title and responsibility.

“I had to go around making sure it was okay for me to have. I think that’s really important from my point of view because you never know how people will react when they see a younger lad take the captain’s armband. For some people it doesn’t mean too much and for some people it means a lot.

“[Luka Milivojevic and James McArthur] said: ‘Take it, just take it.’ Literally just: ‘Take it, it will be good for you. Take it, take it.’... From then on it was great, speaking to other senior members as well… They knew it would be a good thing for my career.

“When you wear the captain’s armband it represents many things: you’re representing your teammates, the club, the fans: when they see you wearing that it means a lot. For me I needed to make sure that I was okay with it or at least that I did it in a way that was respectful to every single person… To be wearing the armband for a club like Palace is an amazing feeling.”

Guéhi says he tries not to change when he takes on the captaincy. “It’s a massive responsibility but one of the reasons I was up for it is I was myself,” he explains – and he isn’t wrong. From his steady confidence on- and off-pitch to his answers in interviews, Guéhi is in every way the archetypical leader.

When he recalls his younger years it becomes clear to see why.