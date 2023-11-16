Guéhi’s lessons from Maldini, Roberto Carlos, Hodgson & England

The 23-year-old centre-back is currently with Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad preparing for their closing Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia – their place at next summer’s finals in Germany already assured.

The next step in Guéhi’s own personal ladder, therefore – having been called up for four of England’s last five squads, only missing out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar – is to finally cement his place in a finals squad.

With seven caps to his name, three of which have come in England’s last four games, it is the next stage in a structured – in Guéhi’s own words, “steady” – rise from a player of untapped potential when he first signed for Palace in 2021 to a commanding, but calm, figurehead on and off the pitch.

“[I feel] an integral part of it,” Guéhi said of England’s squad. “First of all you get called up, which is amazing, but also you all have one common goal together – and that’s to try and win. Every time you come here, the level of detail the staff give is second to none.

“I feel like me being a leader… I am just myself. I’m not trying to do anything different. When I come here, I can be a leader, but at the same I am very conscious of learning a lot from those around me, those who came before me.

“I look at the team — so many captains of their clubs.” Guéhi has already worn Palace’s armband on select occasions, but it speaks much to his maturity that he feels so strongly he has plenty left to learn – and plenty of people to learn it from.

“As far as being a centre-back, I try to improve every time I come here, each training session at a time, each game at a time, and see what happens.

‌“To even try and put your name wherever is difficult. Ezri Konsa has been called up – a top player. Fikayo Tomori is always here, obviously Harry [Maguire]. John [Stones] will come back – there are so many players so it is hard to imagine.”