Guéhi: Teamwork, leadership, goalscoring – and going for glory

You could be forgiven for thinking the last two seasons might have changed Marc Guéhi.

The spotlight shines brightly on international footballers, particularly those who play a huge part in a team’s success at a major tournament. Guéhi certainly did that in Germany last summer.

Palace fans already knew all about his composure, calmness under pressure, and ability to handle the big games. But the England national team brings a higher profile – and, with it, scrutiny that few other teams can match. For many, such a big experience would leave an impact.

In a European Championship where the team initially struggled, at least to deliver fluid performances if not results, Guéhi excelled from the off. Normally a Three Lions side not quite hitting the heights would bring players personal criticism. But the Palace star stood out on his own in only receiving plaudits.

That noise, whether good or bad, can make or break players at the highest level – so how did Guéhi deal with it?

“Honestly, while the tournament was going on, I really had no idea what was going on in terms of people talking about me,” he said.

“But when the tournament finished... I still didn’t really know what was going on!”

“It’s because I really don’t pay any attention to that outside talk, really. I’m in my own little world, so when things are going well, I’m aware and I know when I’m doing okay.

“And when I’m not doing well, I know I don’t need others to tell me. I’m my own biggest critic but in a good way. I can’t control what people say about me or what they think.

“In one respect it was nice to have people talk about you in a complimentary way. But at the same time, I don’t focus on that noise. I’m purely focused on trying to do the best I can for the team.”