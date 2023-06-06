Wright & Bright: Palace's prolific partnership

There were all the combinations. The little and large: Jermain Defoe and Peter Crouch spring to mind. The nippy runner and the powerful finisher. The fast and the furious: step up Carlos Tevez and Wayne Rooney.

But at Crystal Palace, we were privileged to watch one of the very best at work. Their names even rhymed, for goodness sake; it was just meant to be. Ian Wright, Mark Bright and an absolute shedload of goals.

Goals of all types too. Long-range screamers to perfectly timed tap-ins; wonderfully crafted openers to scrambled home equalisers; powerful headers to intricate lobs. Palace’s two No 9s could do it all.

Their stories could not be more different – geographically at least. Bright, born in Stoke-on-Trent, played his early football for non-league side Leek Town before joining Port Vale and Leicester City.

Gary Lineker had just left the latter, allowing a young Bright to establish himself in the first-team and earn a £75,000 move to Crystal Palace. Talk about a bargain.