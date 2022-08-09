TV stars, transfers and goals galore: Palace's first PL opening day 30 years on

But this is no normal Saturday, neither for Crystal Palace nor their star striker Mark Bright. A new competition, the Premiership – as it was then known – is about to get underway, and there is a sense of eager anticipation in the air.

Not only would English football never be the same, but this day would mark the end of an era for Bright. As he waited to take to the field against Blackburn Rovers, he had no inkling that he was about to score his 113th and final goal for the club.

The newly formed Premier League hardly came about quietly, and the protagonists could sense the difference even before kick-off.