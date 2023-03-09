McArthur ‘relishing every opportunity’ with Palace

On his way back from long-term injury, the Palace midfielder made his first competitive appearance in 10 months when he came on for the closing stages of Saturday’s defeat at Villa Park.

For McArthur – who discusses his recovery process in an in-depth interview in this Saturday’s matchday programme against Manchester City, available to order here for delivery to your door – the occasion was a long time coming.

Finishing with the captain’s armband on his 250th appearance for the club, the 35-year-old was disappointed to end the game on the losing side, but believes opportunities remain there for Palace in the weeks ahead.

“It was nice to be back,” he noted, speaking to cpfc.co.uk. “When I was on the bench for a few weeks, it was nice to be involved again, but to finally get some minutes was nice – obviously under difficult circumstances.

“Losing the game was tough, but to be out there, trying to help the team again, was what I’ve been working so hard for.

“Especially after such a long time out – all the hard work in the gym, all the frustrating days you have when you’re injured – to finally be back out there with the lads was a nice moment.

“When you get older, you start appreciating things more. I’m relishing every opportunity to come on. Whether that’s trying to help the team get back into a game, or it’s coming on to close out a 1-0 win, I’ll do whatever’s required of me to help the team, even if that’s not playing and just being a voice in the dressing room.”