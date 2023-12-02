Michael Hughes: From Harry's Hammer to Palace's promotion hero

You had spells at both Wimbledon and Birmingham subsequently, but how did the chance to join Palace in 2003 arrive?

I hadn't actually played any football for a year, through somebody's fault or another, and probably you could say I was partly to blame in that situation too.

In some ways it was rejuvenating, insofar as my body got the chance to probably rest and recover for that year. An opportunity came to go to Palace through the physio at the time, Steve Allen – ‘Wiggy’, as we called him.

He knew I wasn't playing and I was looking for a club, so he said to [Palace manager] Steve Kember: ‘Michael’s not got a club. Why don't you bring him in for a few weeks and have a look at him, see what you think?’ So that's what happened. I came up and did a pre-season.

Palace was, honestly, just one of those places you just turn up to the training ground, and there’s an instant attraction. I don't know what it was. It just felt like the place where I wanted to be.

Having come from Wimbledon and having the Selhurst Park connection too, it felt like fate. Don’t get me wrong, I loved Wimbledon – it was completely different, but a very special club – but when you went to Selhurst Park and the stadium was full of Palace fans, it started to shine through with its real atmosphere.

I enjoyed that pre-season and the lads were very welcoming. I wasn't anywhere near as fit as them because I'd missed so much training. Aki Riihilahti was always very chatty, but was always having a bit of a laugh and a joke about my fitness at the time. He would beat me running backwards in training! It just felt like a good bunch of lads.

When you go to a club, you look at everything. You look at the set-up, you look at the support structure, but the most important thing you look at is your goal: ‘I’m not coming here to make up the numbers, I'm coming here to try and do something, to try to get this club back into the Premier League.' Were there players at the club who could take us to where we wanted to get to? The answer, in my opinion, was ‘yes’.

There was Andy Johnson, of course, who was just coming through at the time, but there were just good players overall – good, hardened professionals who had been around a long time and had lots of experience. You felt like this was a squad of players who could achieve something. In the end, that's what happened that season: we won that promotion.

It was just an opportunity that was too good to turn down. Again, it just felt like another real homely club, a very welcoming club, with good people around the place. That might not be important for other people, but it was important for me to have that kind of atmosphere.