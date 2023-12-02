Michael Hughes: From Harry's Hammer to Palace's promotion hero

A cult hero for both club and country, Hughes’ career began with semi-professional Northern Ireland outfit Carrick Rangers, from where the attacking midfielder was scouted as a teenager by Manchester City and then moved to top-tier French team Strasbourg.
At the age of 23, the opportunity to return to domestic shores arrived with an offer from Harry Redknapp’s West Ham – which Hughes reveals the story behind below – and it was in east London he scored one of the most impactful Premier League goals ever: a final-day strike against Manchester United in the 1-1 draw which denied Sir Alex Ferguson’s Red Devils the 1994/95 title.
Making his move to West Ham permanent by becoming the first-ever British player to change clubs for free on a Bosman ruling, Hughes later enjoyed spells at Wimbledon and Birmingham City, before a switch to Palace which – as he himself admits – was hotly disputed, but led to a remarkable chapter in his career.
The Northern Irishman’s time at Selhurst Park concluded after four seasons as a die-hard fan favourite, captaining the Eagles in the top-flight and amassing almost 150 appearances for the south Londoners.
Catching up with Hughes – now based back in Northern Ireland – there was plenty of subject matter, then, for us to delve into ahead of Palace and West Ham’s meeting at London Stadium this weekend…
Michael, how’s life treating you these days?
Not too bad! I’m not doing too much – a wee bit of coaching for a couple of the young boys over here, just Under-16s and Under-17s.
I’m developing a wee property business over here as well, so I’m busy enough – but not that busy, not that stressed, which I think is the most important thing if you can help it at my age, to be honest!