Link-up: The unlikely story of the McJedley midfield

If Jedinak shone on the national stage, Ledley was present for what is perhaps Welsh football’s finest hour. After suffering a broken leg during the 2015/16 season, he raced back to fitness and played in all six games as the Red Dragons fought to the semi-finals of the European Championships, beating favourites Belgium along the way.

As for McArthur, there was to be no fairytale international tournament for Scotland. But still he represented the country with pride, collecting 29 caps.

188 international caps between them – it’s not a bad record. That said, the McJedley partnership is remembered in south London not because of their stellar careers elsewhere, but their connection at Selhurst Park. Even if it was only brief.

Jedinak was already a hero in south London when his fellow midfielders arrived. He had been the heartbeat of the side that stormed to an unlikely promotion in 2013, and was joined by Ledley in January 2014.

After Palace took one point from their first three games in the 2014/15 season, the McJedley partnership formed when McArthur arrived from Wigan Athletic. He had already enjoyed some career in English football, winning the FA Cup in 2013 against Manchester City.

But keeping Palace in the Premier League looked to be a difficult task. Tony Pulis had resigned 48 hours before the start of the season, and Neil Warnock would only last until December before Alan Pardew took over.

McJedley played together 15 times in that Premier League season as Palace defied all expectations to secure a 10th-place finish.

Three different managers? That’s a challenge. Three central midfielders? That works just fine.

The partnership formed a remarkably strong line in Palace’s midfield, as three popular, bearded hard men breaking down attack after attack and allowing the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Yannick Bolasie and Jason Puncheon to push on.