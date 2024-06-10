Ahamada: Training with Ronaldo and Premier League dreams

This article orginally appeared in the official matchday programme.

Setting your sights on a new dawn abroad means bidding farewell to friends, family, and the home you’ve become accustomed to. You may have to learn a new language, acclimatise to a new culture or get a taste for a new cuisine. You essentially have to forge a new life – and, in football, with precious time afforded for you to do so.

Imagine doing it all at the age of 15… then imagine doing it all three times before you’d even celebrated your 21st birthday. Even before we move onto reflecting on one year at Crystal Palace, Naouirou Ahamada has proven himself a deeply impressive young man.

“Being a footballer is a challenge: you always have goals to achieve,” he explains. “You can never be happy with your performances. Even if you’ve played well, you have to do better next time.

“That's my goal. That's what I like most about being a footballer – it's always a challenge.”