      Nathaniel Clyne: CPFC through tribulations & trophies

      Features

      Nathaniel Clyne, who has signed a new one-year contract with the club, looks back on October 2008 with a smile. To some it may not feel long ago, to others the distant past.

      This interview was conducted in May 2025 and was initially published in the Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest programme - you can buy previous issues of the matchday programme by clicking HERE.

      For context, Barack Obama was campaigning to become American president, Android had just launched their first smartphone, while Lewis Hamilton was still a month short of winning his maiden F1 World Championship.

      Then aged 17, Clyne is at that point still a boy, but about to step into the adult world of professional football.

      There would be no time for the defender to ease into the top level of the game. Crystal Palace were looking to climb back into the top half of the Championship, after going out in the play-offs the previous season.

      It speaks volumes that Neil Warnock – a manager known for not suffering fools gladly – was willing to throw Clyne into his team.

      Against Barnsley, on 18th October, the youngster was in from the start in front of a packed Selhurst Park.

      “I just remember wanting to keep it simple,” reflects Clyne. “You can’t overcomplicate things in your first game. But as my confidence grew, I was able to express myself more on the ball.

      “I actually felt ready instantly. It helped of course that there were players around the first-team I had played with in the Academy. That gave me a headstart.

      “We had Sean Scannell, Victor Moses in the team – so I saw some usual faces. It was really good to have them there as that support.

      “We won 3-0 [v Barnsley], so it was a decent start. I even got Man of the Match.”

      Although regular right-back Danny Butterfield returned from injury to take his place the following week, Clyne had held his own and shown that he belonged. In fact, if you look at any footage from Clyne’s early matches, you can already see the first elements of what would become the trademarks of his game.

      The shirt may be a touch baggy and the squad number may read 43 – yet the full-back was already showing a trademark willingness to get forward in attack, a composure on the ball, and defensive solidity.

      By the end of that first season, he was already making waves, awarded Palace’s Young Player of the Season.

      The following campaign, 2009/10 he was even more in at the deep end. Clyne made 22 league appearances during what would prove one of the most difficult campaigns in the Eagles’ history.

      When Palace went into administration midway through the season, 10 points were docked. Overnight the team went from playoff hopefuls to a relegation battle. This, though, was not just a normal relegation battle; the future of the club was at stake.

      There were rumours Clyne, as a young talent with clearly a bright future in the game, would be sold for much-needed income. But he was desperate to stay.

      Some 15 years on – and with more to come in a Palace shirt for the newly-crowned FA Cup winner – the story seems a world away.

      I just wanted to stay at the club where I was enjoying my football.

      Nathaniel Clyne

      “During that time, it was really difficult,” he said. “It wasn’t just that we were struggling to stay up, but obviously in terms of the administration.

      “In terms of my situation, I just wanted to stay at the club where I was enjoying my football. I was still on a smaller wage at the time, so it didn’t really affect me as much as some of the others.

      “I know for some of the senior players it was pretty tough for them. They’ve got their mortgages and stuff to pay for, it’s never a nice situation. As a group it’s credit to everyone – but particularly the senior pros – that we stuck at the task.”

      And ‘stick at it’ Palace certainly did. Rather than jump aboard the Oblivion Express straight to League One, the players dug in and picked up results.

      A last-gasp Neil Danns winner away at Scunthorpe would eventually prove vital, as would Alan Lee’s strike to win three precious points against Sheffield United.

      However, a run of just one win in five towards end of that season meant that Paul Hart’s team headed to up to Yorkshire to face relegation rivals Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the season, still in need of at least a draw to stay up.

      As no South Londoner needs reminding – what followed was one of the most nerve-jangling, agonising 90 minutes in the club history. Thankfully, it resulted in joy and relief. Alan Lee and Darren Ambrose both scored in a 2-2 draw, writing themselves and their teammates into Palace history.

      Against all odds, Palace – and Clyne – had survived.

      “The hard work doesn’t get spoken about enough,” he recalls. “We had to really graft to get the points that we needed to stay in the division. It was a great outcome.

      “Going to Sheffield Wednesday on the final day was such a big game, such a massive moment for us. I remember the lads really showed up in that game, and for us to finally secure our status in the division was really good, credit to that team.

      The post-game celebrations that day were up there with anything I’ve experienced in my career.

      Nathaniel Clyne

      "The post-game celebrations that day were up there with anything I’ve experienced in my career.

      “As soon as we finished the game, you could see what it meant to everyone at the club. I remember the celebrations in the changing room going on for ages, everyone was jumping up and down for joy.

      “The fans were involved as well, we felt together and were all very happy – it was a great moment.”

      With Palace saved less than a month later by the CPFC 2010 consortium – the anniversary of the crucial events falling 15 years ago earlier this week – Clyne’s immediate future was secure.

      An excellent 2010/11 season then saw him play every game, winning Palace Player of the Year, and meant he remained on the radar of other clubs.

      Clyne would move to Southampton the following year, just before the Eagles embarked on their own promotion campaign.

      The next eight years would take him around the world; Champions League, Europa League and Wembley Cup finals, a major tournament with England and everything in-between.

      However, in 2020 he was back in SE25, reuniting with former England manager Roy Hodgson.

      “It was nice coming home,” added Clyne. “But it was completely different. I could tell straight away that the whole structure of the club had changed in the right direction.

      “Palace went from a Championship side to a well-established Premier League side, with a Premier League structure.

      “You can just tell with the players we’ve got now. Loads and loads of internationals – real top-quality players.

      I’m local, I’m a South London boy. This is my home.

      Nathaniel Clyne

      “You can see what the ownership have done with the Academy. The set-up is magnificent with the new training ground.

      “But I think regardless of that, it was always on my mind to come back and continue playing for Palace. I’m local, I’m a South London boy. This is my home.”

      Initially signing on a short-term deal, Clyne is still very much playing his part five years later.

      His career may have come full circle in some ways. But he has never stood still – always pushing and progressing.

      Since Oliver Glasner’s arrival in 2024, the defender has often been deployed more centrally in a back three, outside of his full-back ‘comfort zone’.

      The first time he was thrown into that role was away at his former club, when Palace travelled to Anfield last year.

      Unflustered, Clyne was excellent as the Eagles pulled off a 1-0 win over Liverpool – the catalyst for a superb run at the end of the season.

      “That was probably the first time I’ve ever played in that position!” he laughs. “The gaffer showed real confidence in me. He told me that I had the ability to play there because of my style and the way I play.

      “I want to be aggressive in defending and when we do have the ball, I was in a slightly familiar position.

      “But the manager gave me all the confidence. And when I had the opportunity to play there, I think I did well.

      “I managed to stay in the team afterwards and found some consistency with my performances.”

      It’s clear that Clyne rates his manager highly, a big compliment considering some of the coaches he has worked under.

      “He’s definitely up there as one of the best I’ve had,” Clyne says. “He’s a manager that loves the game. He’s very enthusiastic in training and on a match day.

      “He wants the best out of his players at all times. He never lets up in training, he always wants everyone to be focused and ready for the next game.”

      Clyney and Palace may have come a long way since that October Saturday against Barnsley, 17 years ago.

      At the time of initially publishing this interview, the club's third-ever FA Cup Final – against Manchester City, at Wembley Stadium on 17th May 2025 – was still to come.

      The defender was asked, duly, what it would mean to win it – both on a personal level, and to the South London community he knows so well.

      “It would mean so much, I think. I know when the club got to the final a few years back, the team were very, very close to getting over the line.

      “It shows how hard it is to finish the job. Hopefully this time we can get it done and win some silverware.

      “We’d be making history for Palace. Everyone would go down as a club legend. That would be special.”

      Special it was. Special it continues to be. 'Club legend' indeed.

      To win a trophy meant so much to everyone who has an affinity for the Eagles.

      None more so than to the local lad who continues to be Crystal Palace’s rock – through good times and bad.

