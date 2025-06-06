Nathaniel Clyne: CPFC through tribulations & trophies

This interview was conducted in May 2025 and was initially published in the Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest programme - you can buy previous issues of the matchday programme by clicking HERE.

For context, Barack Obama was campaigning to become American president, Android had just launched their first smartphone, while Lewis Hamilton was still a month short of winning his maiden F1 World Championship.

Then aged 17, Clyne is at that point still a boy, but about to step into the adult world of professional football.

There would be no time for the defender to ease into the top level of the game. Crystal Palace were looking to climb back into the top half of the Championship, after going out in the play-offs the previous season.

It speaks volumes that Neil Warnock – a manager known for not suffering fools gladly – was willing to throw Clyne into his team.