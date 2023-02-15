Nathaniel Clyne: Leading by example

Except, these days… they kind of do. Not Neville specifically – and after laughing off Carragher’s insult, he was the first to admit that he had grown up as a centre-back before moving out wide to compensate for his lack of height, and capitalise on his borderline obsession with physical fitness.

But the jibe wasn’t about Neville specifically either. It was about the position he occupied at Manchester United for 17 years, seen – in that exchange – as the least sexy on the pitch. How times change.

How many young boys in Liverpool grow up wanting to be Trent Alexander-Arnold? Countless. How many Manchester City fans awed – at least, until, recently – at João Cancelo’s reinvention of the position itself? How many Chelsea devotees would name Reece James as their club’s best player?

Football is a fashion business, and, right now, full-backs are in.

For Nathaniel Clyne, who has watched this transformation as one of the country’s best for more than a decade, it’s not before time. He has always considered full-backs to be deserving of their ‘main character energy’. “You get to defend and attack at the same time,” he says. “That is one quality I like about playing full-back.

“You have the opportunity to do both. Now, in the modern game, they want full-backs to get forward and help out in attack. It’s a high-energy, high-demand position, which I like.”

High-energy, high-demand. Which budding footballer wouldn’t want that?

