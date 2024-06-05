Clyne: My dreams, my education & my Crystal Palace

Nathaniel Clyne’s substitute appearance against Tottenham Hotspur in October was his 200th for Crystal Palace in all competitions – a figure, just a few days beforehand, the Academy graduate had been unaware of.

Here, Clyne reflects on the changes in his life and times – but not, crucially for him, in the fabric of the football club…

When the ‘getting to know you’-style questions come to the fore in interviews, it’s not uncommon to hear footballers answer immediately with well-trodden responses.

As a senior England international with over 220 top-flight appearances to his name, Clyne’s answer to one quickfire question – ‘What would you be, if not a footballer?’ – was prompt, immediate, likely decided long ago. “I’d be an actor,” the full-back smiled, straight away. “That would be my dream job."

It was 18th October, in fact, that Clyne celebrated 15 years since his Crystal Palace and professional debut under Neil Warnock.

A ‘sliding doors’ moment, perhaps – for had he instead pursued life on the silver screen, Clyne might have spent 2008 starring in action movies The Dark Knight, Iron Man, or the slightly baffling Bond flick, Quantum of Solace. Less likely candidates for his talents: the first Twilight film, Mamma Mia! or the UK box office leader on debut day, The House Bunny.

Pink’s So What topped the UK music charts. There were around 300,000 posts per day on Twitter – okay, ‘X’ – then; today, make that 500 million. Instagram was nowhere to be seen. And you’d be lucky to find somebody who knew how to hashtag.

Feel like yesterday? Clyne shakes his head: “That makes me feel old – but it feels like a very, very long time ago.”

Why? “Because I’ve been through so many different experiences, played so many different games, lived all over the country... It just feels like a long time.”