Nigel Martyn: FA Cup dreams and Merseyside memories

When most of us head down Wembley Way for the very first time, our minds are on trivial matters. How much will a pint cost inside? Will the tubes be delayed post-match? Where, actually, is my seat? For Nigel Martyn, these were of no concern. He knew where he was going that day: out on to the pitch to start in goal in an FA Cup final. It’s not bad for a first visit.

“Going there for the FA Cup final in 1990, that was my first time I’d ever been there,” the former Palace and Everton goalkeeper remembers. “That was probably the most exciting time.” You can say that again. Martyn was barely been out of non-league football when he stepped out at Wembley with Crystal Palace. It was some journey.

It all started with a discussion with Steve Coppell. “When you’re a lad just over two years of coming out of playing non-league football in Cornwall, the opportunity to go and play in the First Division was a big deal,” he remembers. “It was a team that had just gone up and was fighting – it’s quite an exciting proposition to go to a team like that.

“[Steve] told me that he had some very good players. He mentioned Ian Wright and Mark Bright, and he said: ‘Look, these guys are going to score goals in this division as well. They scored them down in the Second Division, and they will score them here’. He said there was an exciting bunch of young players with one or two experienced players mixed in.”

Looking back, he senses some fortune in the timing of his arrival. “I was basically being brought in to bolster them more than anything, because Perry [Suckling] was there and he had done so well the season before. Conceding nine at Liverpool and five at Forest not long after may have messed up his confidence a little bit, and had results been a bit more positive I'm sure he would have played the whole season.”

Instead, in came Martyn as the country’s first £1 million goalkeeper. Did he feel the pressure? That was someone else’s problem. “I can remember being interviewed at the time, and what I said on that day I stick with now: ‘No, it’s not my valuation’. At the time I didn’t think any player was worth a million quid! If two football clubs want to agree a fee, that’s on them and not on me.

“My only pressure was just to go out and do my best every time, and that’s all I ever tried to do.” It certainly worked. Palace progressed through the FA Cup, eventually meeting Liverpool at Villa Park in a now-legendary semi-final. “At Bristol Rovers we were always hoping to get a big club away, to play in big stadiums. Once I’d moved to Palace, you were looking for more favourable draws so that we could get through.