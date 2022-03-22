Non-League Day: 'We were mobbed - they ripped our clothes off!'

“We’ve got an amazing history, and yet we’re of the past,” says Brian Vandervilt of Corinthian-Casuals.

It’s an astute summation of his role as Chairman, oddly balancing the custodianship of genuine footballing royalty, and the day-to-day running of a non-league football club.

“I see us as a completely separate entity to anybody else in non-league football,” Vandervilt explains. “We’re a strictly amateur club, the highest playing amateur club in the country. And we’re very proud of that.

“There’s more money in non-league than there has ever been, so we are certainly very disadvantaged and always have been.

"So it’s a tremendous achievement that we have been able to continue selling ourselves with people wishing to play for us.”