On this day 40 years ago: Terry Byfield joins Crystal Palace

On this day (17th September), 40 years ago, a fresh-faced young man called Terry ‘Tel’ Byfield started his job as receptionist at Crystal Palace through the Youth Training Scheme.

Four decades – and a plethora of varied roles – later, Terry continues to serve the club with wisdom, vigour, decency and – as anybody who knows him well enough will tell you – no shortage of dry wit.

“I suppose looking back over that length of time, both on and off the pitch, there's been a lot of highs, lows, stories, whatever… I would say it's gone by quickly,” he smiles. “But I think that’s because no two days are the same at a football club.

“You don't see it as a day-to-day job, but you have to take yourself out of the fan element. You can't get wrapped up in whether it's a transfer or something happening at the stadium – it's being done for the good of the business.

“But as a working life, it's been an absolute pleasure to have the opportunity to do it for so long. I'm certainly proud to be coming up to a landmark point in my career, and it's not until you reach that point, and people start congratulating you on it, that you realise a) how long it is and b) what has actually been involved!

“You know, whether it's ranging from the first home game under Steve Coppell, or Ian Wright coming on as a substitute to win us a game against Oldham, or being at Wembley for the FA Cup final, or being in the Premier League for 12 years… It's incredible, really, to be at your football club for 40 years.

“South London and Proud!… Sorry if that was too long!”

As a media man for much of his Palace career, it’s fitting his instinct is to consider the length of his own answer. But that’s skipping ahead. Back, then, to how it all began.