How 'pretty shy' Paul Hart bolstered Palace's 2010 survival bid

On this day (2nd March) in 2010, the former Chesterfield, Barnsley and Rushden & Diamonds manager – among others – stepped into Palace’s managerial void just a day after the departure of Neil Warnock, with the club facing the looming prospect of relegation from the Championship.

Such a result would likely have had devastating consequences for a club six weeks into administration but Hart – perhaps bolstered by similar experiences at Portsmouth the prior season – calmly set about his task.

Supported by now-Sporting Director Dougie Freedman – who retired from playing at Southend United to take up the opportunity – and former Palace defender John Pemberton, Hart’s belief grew that a ten-point deduction could be overcome, and the club would survive.

“We were in a tricky situation as I saw it,” Hart would later recall. “The players had been totally demoralised really with the demotion caused by the point deduction. I thought ‘crikey, how should we approach this?’

“Once I’d been given the job, I met the players and meeting the players was the biggest convincer you could have – they were fantastic. From Minute One: proper men. They’d obviously been cruelly treated by this points deduction, but I was convinced very early on that we were in for a fight, and the people here were up for it.

“The season before I’d helped keep Portsmouth up from a similar situation. We managed to get there with the same players, so I had a bit of experience of that sort of pressure of having to stay up – I wasn’t entirely new to it.”