Skip navigation

      OTD: When Palace faced 'Palace USA' - Eagles across the pond (2006)

      Features

      On this day 19 years ago (15th July, 2006) Crystal Palace were across the pond to begin the start of a relationship with a stateside feeder club - who also wore the Palace badge.

      Established in 2006, Crystal Palace Baltimore were trailblazers at the time. Baltimore had a phenomenal sporting history: legendary baseball Hall-of-Famer Babe Ruth and 23-time Olympic Gold Medallist Michael Phelps hail from the ‘Charm City’, while the Orioles and the Ravens regularly compete for titles in the MLB and NFL respectively.

      But football – or ‘soccer’ – was yet to take off. Palace set out to change that. It was a revolutionary idea: a trans-Atlantic partnership, the first of its kind, between an English Football League club and a US-based franchise.

      Not only was it a chance to get Palace’s brand out there, it was also an opportunity to get a first look at emerging talents in the USA – Tim Howard, Brad Friedel and Clint Dempsey were making their impact in the Premier League.

      Initially, Palace Baltimore faced their English counterparts in a friendly – on this day (15th July) in 2006, at the US Naval Academy ground, just a couple of roads over from where Palace faced Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer.

      Baltimore
      Baltimore

      For the hosts, the players came from a series of trials held for aspiring young footballers – the American side included future-Rangers and USMNT international star Maurice Edu.

      Palace (the original version) won 3-1, with a strong side including the likes of Dougie Freedman, Ben Watson and Clinton Morrison.

      The Baltimore side did widen Palace’s net in the states, and brought them close to a stellar signing: Neven Subotić, who would go on to play for Borussia Dortmund in a Champions League final at Wembley, developing under Jürgen Klopp. His decision to play in Germany came as a blow, but demonstrated the possibilities emerging in the United States.

      Palace Baltimore began to compete professionally, even facing New York Red Bulls in the US Open Cup, winning 2-0 and taking defending champions New England Revolution to a penalty shoot-out in the next round.

      However, their league campaigns were less encouraging, and by 2011 the club announced it would be ending its relationship with Crystal Palace – who were fighting for Championship survival of their own – and ceasing to compete for good.

      Gregg Berhalter
      Gregg Berhalter

      There remains, however, a strong connection between the Eagles and their American supporters.

      Recent USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter is a former Palace player, while FA Cup winner and goalscorer in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final Chris Richards is a regular starter under Oliver Glasner at Selhurst Park.

      Hit US TV show Ted Lasso was filmed at Selhurst Park, while the host of NBC's Premier League broadcast coverage Rebecca Lowe is a huge Palace fan and made the journey back over the Atlantic to witness our win at Wembley.

      FA Cup Final | Rebecca Lowe Interview

      Related News

      Related News

      More News