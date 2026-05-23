Our European Finalists: Four Eagles recall experiences of continental Finals

“Obviously, with that kind of game, tensions are going to be high. There are going to be a lot of fans there in Leipzig, watching and supporting us.

“The pressure will be on us, but we've got to learn to cope with the pressure. We're playing our normal game and I'm sure we're going to be prepared and ready for them. We're going to do our job and do the best we can as a team to hopefully win.”

As for what a third trophy in the space of a trophy would mean? To someone who has experienced it all with Palace: “It would mean everything.

“For us to be able to be part of this successful period of Crystal Palace's history, to be part of a team that's making history is a great achievement.

“It would be massive for the club and it will also guarantee European football again next season, which we’d be looking forward to and excited about. Everyone's hungry, and it’s what we want: to be playing at the top and competing for trophies and titles every season.”

Yéremy Pino (2021)

A Europa League winner, Yéremy Pino made history during a breakout campaign with Villarreal CF in 2020/21 – and, like Johnson, he started against, and helped topple, Manchester United in the Final.

On that occasion, Palace’s No. 11 started at just 18 years and 218 days old. In doing so, he became the youngest Spanish player ever to start a major European final, surpassing the previous record held by Iker Casillas – as Villarreal went on to lift the trophy after a penalty shootout victory in Gdansk.

“I've been here for a year now and I can really feel the fans, both the club and the energy they have to achieve great things,” Pino told cpfc.co.uk.

“It’s really nice to reach the Final, especially for the fans, because every game at Selhurst Park is a party, and I think they deserve a title.”