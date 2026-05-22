Our European Finalists: Sir Gareth Southgate on South London, England & European dreams

This interview was initially published in the Crystal Palace v Shakhtar Donetsk Bumper Edition programme on 7th May 2026 - you can buy previous issues of the matchday programme by clicking HERE.

2025/26 will go down as the longest season in Crystal Palace history (60 matches) – a few matches longer than the 1994/95 season, when the Eagles played 57 times in total. On that occasion, Sir Gareth Southgate – a national treasure, made in South London – played every single minute.

It’s fair to say a lot has changed for both Southgate and Crystal Palace since he last pulled on a red and blue shirt.

That is to be expected. After all, it was over 30 years ago: 14th May, 1995, against Newcastle at St James’ Park on the final day of a season that ended with relegation from the top-flight.

Southgate was then still over a year away from Euro ’96, where he was one of England’s best players in that glorious summer. Of course, the ending to that tournament would change his life, both for the worse – with well documented significant personal pain – and subsequently for the better, with redemption through his time as England manager.

In his playing career he went on to win trophies at both Aston Villa and Middlesbrough, feature in a European final – in the 2006 UEFA Cup – and end up with 57 caps for his country.

Then there was just the small matter of eight years as manager of England – after three leading the Under-21s – going on to become the Three Lions’ most successful manager since Alf Ramsey. Epic nights in Moscow, Wembley and Dortmund followed, working with and against the best players in the world.

But throughout that rollercoaster ride, through all the accolades, he’s never forgotten the club who first handed him an opportunity.