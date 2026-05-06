Shakhtar: How they've kept playing away from home

Despite its people facing unthinkable hardship, Ukraine has continued to participate in international sporting events and its Ukrainian Premier League has also continued despite the logistical challenges.

Dima Prasolov is a Shakhtar Donetsk supporter and journalist covering the club. He runs the excellent Miners Weekly’s Substack covering Shakhtar and has written for a variety of publications. Here he takes a look at how Shakhtar have continued to compete both at home and in Europe, despite the ongoing conflict.

When Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it seemed inevitable that the country’s domestic football league – along with many of its historic clubs – would cease to exist. Playing top-level professional football while missiles rain down across the country, naturally, seemed almost unimaginable.

Yet in 2022, Ukrainian football made a remarkable decision: the league would resume. The aim was simple – to offer people living through unimaginable hardship a small sense of normality. In time, a limited number of supporters were even allowed back into stadiums. While that welcome development helped keep Ukrainian football alive, it also created a host of logistical challenges for clubs.

With Ukraine’s airspace closed, teams within the country can only travel to matches via coach.

In Europe’s second-largest country, that often means gruelling journeys, with return trips to away fixtures regularly lasting up to 14 hours. Even after completing such exhausting travel, there is no guarantee a match will go ahead as planned.