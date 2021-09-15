Palace’s Head of Analysis explains backroom staff’s role in team prep

Fans and the media are starting to become more aware of statistics now, whether that be expected goals (xG) at the end of a game on Match of the Day or on social media. Ben sees positives in this discussion becoming more prominent.

“It’s brilliant people are talking about it... That's what the media can help with. If they put wrong or misleading stats out there it’s harmful but if they put correct stats out there and get people talking about it, that's [positive]. Then you can start having the debate of is xG that important. Ie: should expected goals differ if it’s me shooting or [Christian] Benteke shooting?”

It is also important to point out that the use of stats in the media and by fans will always be different to what goes on internally at clubs. Where clear-cut, easy to digest stats might be the ones that get picked up online, club staff have a more nuanced perspective.

Ben says: “For stats to work they have got to be internal massively because the internal people should know what they are looking for.

“There will be more [stats] with the emergence of tracking and event data where stats don't mean anything to another club or the public but they are really important internally. So you've got to ask the question: ‘What is the point of this data? Why are we using it?’”

While the media and fans are getting to grips with the more prominent use of statistics and data, analysts like Ben have been trying to perfect the craft for years. Like many things in life, there will always be parts that can be improved upon, as he says:

“There is no way we are right every single time. There are definitely things we have missed and definitely things we have got wrong or definitely things that the opposition has changed from what you've said they are going to do. And then you think: ‘God, I should have clocked on that they were going to do that.”