Peter Manning: How one man changed the story of Palace history

There has long been talk in Crystal Palace circles that the club is, in fact, one of the oldest in the world. It’s a story told hazily to fledgling fans and briefly frowned over in pre-match pub huddles.

Until Peter Manning began researching it, it was a loose and general tale based on misquoted parents and hearsay. Today, it is a factually supported claim endorsed by Crystal Palace F.C: the oldest professional club in world football.

“I was born in Croydon, raised in South Norwood,” Manning says, explaining how his connection with Palace began. “In my era, kids supported the local team and all the kids from my local school, South Norwood Junior, were Palace fans.

“I first got taken to a Palace match by a friend’s father; I don’t know which match it was but it would have been in the late ‘50s, in the old Fourth Division. So it goes way, way back and I gradually became more and more of an ardent fan and have been ever since.