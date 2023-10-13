In the early 1970s, Manchester City manager Malcolm Allison was relentless in his pursuit of a little-known teenage winger from fourth-tier Southend United.

He sought to sign the young Essex prospect ceaselessly, and when his transfer target moved into the third-tier with Southend’s promotion, he tried even harder.

The youngster was struggling to hold down a first-team place with the Shrimpers and hit his 20th birthday feeling “a bit unlucky,” however. Two months later, Allison took over at Crystal Palace, and the unlucky winger remained in his sights.

That winger, overlooked by Southend, had caught Allison’s eye.

That winger was Peter Taylor.

“I was in and out of Southend’s first-team which I felt was really, really unfair because I thought I was doing well enough to be playing every week,” Taylor recalled back in 2020, almost 50 years later.

“Then out of the blue I was told about Crystal Palace and, of course, I’m very, very interested in going to Crystal Palace - what a lovely opportunity for me. And for me to have the opportunity to meet Malcolm Allison was tremendous.