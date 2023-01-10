Peter Taylor: Allison, Venables and taking Stamford Bridge

He was still a young player, but already in his mind’s eye he was flirting with a future in coaching. Sitting across the desk was a mentor in waiting. He was about to learn one of the fundamental principles he would carry with him for the rest of his career.

Football management is far from easy. You are dealing with supreme talent, with fragile egos, with the hopes and dreams of young men who have sacrificed everything to get this far and won’t take kindly to someone getting in their way. It’s a dog eat dog world, after all.

But that doesn’t mean football management has to be aggressive. As they say, you catch more flies with honey than vinegar. To get the most out of a player, how about treating him like he is the most important person in the room?

“I got to Crystal Palace and Malcolm Allison said to me: ‘This is the sixth time I have tried to sign you,’” Taylor remembers of that first encounter. “I found that amazing. At that time it was so different to now. Now you would hear it in 10 seconds because of agents.

“It was the first thing he said to me when I walked into his office – it was the second time at Palace and he had tried four times at Manchester City. It was just so different and exciting. I played in the first-team at Southend but being the young, local player I think it was easier to leave me out because the manager knew I wouldn’t give him any hassle.

“All of sudden now I was going to play in front of a big crowd. I was going to play with Don Rogers and Alan Whittle. There just seemed a buzz about the place.”