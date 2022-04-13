Find out the stories behind the defining photos of 1990 and 2016

Palace have won two FA Cup semi-finals in their existence: beating Liverpool in 1990 and Watford in 2016. Both matches remain two of the greatest days in club history.

In the latest official Palace podcast, We Were There, about the 1990 semi-final, Guardian photographer Tom Jenkins says: “I picked up my bag and cameras and just ran on the pitch. I think I was a bit delirious, to be honest with you. I was just like a headless chicken.

“Part of me is thinking: ‘Oh my god, Palace have just beaten Liverpool and are in the FA Cup final. Part of me was thinking: ‘I have to take some pictures here and try and be professional’.

“Wherever the palace players went I just ran with them, partly in joy and partly just to take some pictures. It was crazy.”