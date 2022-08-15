Premier League at 30: Palace’s journey so far

The youngest player to don the red and blue is George Ndah, who was just 17 years and 340 days old when he appeared against Liverpool in 1992. However, two of the current crop are near the top of the leaderboard.
Jes Rak-Sakyi is Palace’s fifth youngest debutant, at just 18 years and 313 days old when he played Chelsea on the opening day a year ago. This season saw another young player make their Premier League bow on the opening weekend, with Malcolm Ebiowei becoming the club’s sixth youngest player at 18 years and 335 days old.
The oldest player by some distance is veteran striker Kevin Phillips, the man to fire Palace back into the Premier League from the penalty spot (40 years, 88 days). He pips Julian Speroni to the title, whose last appearance came against Liverpool in January, 2019 at 39 years and 246 days old.
And finally, what an achievement it was for Marc Guéhi, Tyrick Mitchell and on-loan Conor Gallagher to make their senior England debuts last season.