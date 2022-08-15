Premier League at 30: Palace’s journey so far

In the 30 years that have followed, it is no surprise who sits atop the charts. Wilfried Zaha has struck 61 times for the club, almost double the next highest scorer Christian Benteke (35). In third place is Luka Milivojevic, whose reliability from the spot has seen him notch 22 of his 28 Premier League goals.

Chris Armstrong is the highest scoring player from the club’s first spell, hitting the back of the net 23 times between 1992 and 1995.

Despite so many goals and the plethora of scorers, there has been just one hattrick scored in Palace’s Premier League tenure. Yannick Bolasie was the scorer, bagging three times against Sunderland in 2014 – the first top-flight hattrick for the club since Ian Wright’s against Wimbledon in May, 1991.

Selhurst Park was the scene of the club’s largest victory, as they put five past Leicester City in 2018. The highest scoring fixture was a more harrowing affair, as the aforementioned bogey side Swansea scored twice in added time to snatch a 5-4 victory from the jaws of defeat.