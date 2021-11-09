Croydon tram derailment: Remembering the victims five years on

Dane’s first away game was a 2-1 League Cup win at the Valley, and when he became a teenager, he and his dad used to follow Palace across England, watching the game before staying overnight with a group of Selhurst regulars.

“Before the incident we played Burnley away and lost in the last minute,” Tony remembers of one such trip, Dane’s last. “There were quite a few of us, about 25, who stayed in Preston overnight. We were in a Yates and basically took it over.

“One of the doormen turned to him and went: ‘What are you lot doing here?’ He said: ‘We’re Palace fans, we’ve been to Burnley.’ The doorman went: ‘But you lost in the last minute,’ and Dane went: ‘Yeah, yeah, I know.’ He said: ‘Jesus Christ. What are you lot like if you win?’

“We came back from Leicester away the same season and came into St Pancras. There was a guy playing the piano, and 50 of us were all dancing around him. We’d lost 3-1. With us and him it was just going and supporting the team. Who cares what the result is?

“The one thing I’m glad about is Dane and my daughter actually saw Palace in a cup final at Wembley... I turned round to him and said: ‘Look, we’re not going to get to cup finals every year. We’re not going to win leagues.’ But he didn’t care about that.

“One of the best days of my life was being at Villa Park in 1990. Walking up Wembley Way with my two kids… blows that out of the water; completely tops that. It absolutely does.

“It’s the build-up, the national anthem, Abide With Me, they got to see that. I’ve been lucky enough to see my club do that twice in my lifetime. Dane saw it once a few months before the incident, and it was one of the best days as a Palace-supporting parent.”