Croydon tram derailment: Remembering the victims five years on

When Palace hosted Manchester City 10 days later, all seven were commemorated by a display in the Lower Holmesdale, a minute’s silence, and applause in the 19th and 57th minutes. To this day, Dane and Phil are fondly remembered by those who knew them, both in and out of the club.
“I was watching When Eagles Dare the other day and Steve Parish says the first thing anybody falls in love with is their football club, and he’s right,” says Tony Chinnery, Dane’s father. “You’ve got to instil that, because clubs like Palace need people like us.”
Talking with Tony makes Dane’s choice of club apparent: he didn’t have one. In fact, he was almost named David as his mother nearly entered early labour on the eve of the ’97 play-off final.
‘If you want to go to the game you can,’ Tony recalls her saying. “I didn’t hear the word ‘can’,” he says, “I just went!”
As Dane grew from having a Palace “baby grow and teddy bear”, he swiftly became enamoured by the club, idolising Attilio Lombardo and Andrew Johnson. Once, aged seven, he won a Nottingham Forest pencil topper at school. ‘You know what you can do with that, don’t you?’ his father asked him. ‘Yeah,’ Dane replied, and threw it in the bin.