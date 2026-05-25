On our way! The Road to Leipzig: Recapped

Matchday Two: AEK Larnaca (0–1)
Selhurst Park’s first night in the league phase of the Conference League brought a different kind of challenge against AEK Larnaca, the Cypriot Cup holders sitting fifth domestically and renowned for their compact defensive organisation.
From the outset, Palace dominated possession and territory, but Larnaca remained disciplined and narrow, consistently reducing space between the lines and slowing the tempo whenever the hosts attempted to build momentum.
Chances still arrived, with Mateta, Nketiah and Muñoz all going close as Palace probed repeatedly for an opening.
However, the breakthrough never came, and the decisive moment instead fell to the visitors just after half-time when Riad Bajić produced a sucker punch, smashing a powerful first-time finish into the roof of the net from just inside the area.
It proved to be a classic smash-and-grab European performance from Larnaca, who defended their advantage with resilience and game management to see out the result.
For Palace, it was a first defeat of the campaign and only the fourth time all season they had failed to score – a historic but frustrating night all the same, and another valuable lesson in their European education that would be heeded later in the competition...