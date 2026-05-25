On our way! The Road to Leipzig: Recapped

The UEFA Conference League has taken the Eagles across borders, atmospheres and challenges across the continent: from debut nights under the Selhurst Park lights, to lengthy away trips in Eastern Europe, and from late twists in Cyprus, to statement victories against established continental opposition.

It has been a journey to remember for Oliver Glasner’s side – and there could yet be one fantastic final chapter...

Ahead of the UEFA Conference League Final against Rayo Vallecano at the Leipzig Stadium on Wednesday night (20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST), we look back at the road that brought the Eagles to the brink of European glory.