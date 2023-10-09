400 and counting: 10 of Hodgson’s best Premier League victories

After Arsene Wenger, Sir Alex Ferguson, David Moyes, Harry Redknapp, Sam Allardyce, Steve Bruce and Mark Hughes, a new member: Roy Hodgson. That is, of course, on top of an exemplary record managing in Sweden, Switzerland, Italy, Norway, Finland and more.

We’ve picked out 10 of the best victories – seven at Crystal Palace and three elsewhere – to celebrate an immense managerial achievement of a true legend of the game…

#18: Arsenal 1-3 Blackburn Rovers – December 1997

David Seaman, Tony Adams, Martin Keown. Emmanuel Petit, Patrick Vieira, Marc Overmars. Dennis Bergkamp and Ian Wright, for goodness sake. It is hard to overstate the strength of Arsenal’s 1997/98 double winning side.

But that did nothing to overawe Hodgson’s Blackburn Rovers. After beating Derby County in his Premier League debut (#1), his tactics began to take hold. After all, a man who has managed Roberto Carlos, Roberto Baggio and Ronaldo in his career knows how to get attackers going.