Hodgson Masterclass: Defeating Pep and Brighton battles

The experienced manager has taken charge of 172 matches as Crystal Palace boss - more than at any other side - and inspired a remarkable run of form during the closing stages of the last campaign to see the Eagles finish on a high.

With a talented squad to work with, Hodgson will be looking to use all of the tactical and managerial nous he has accrued across almost five decades in the game to take Palace to the next level.

But how does a manager like Hodgson do it?

In Part Two of the manager’s masterclass - delivered in 2021 after reaching 150 games for the club - he sat down to talk through some of his most unforgettable victories to date, revealing the secrets behind key victories over Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Read Part One of Hodgson's Masterclass by clicking HERE.