Simon Osborn talks Crystal Palace Academy, Steve Coppell and Alan Smith

In the first 10 years of Osborn’s career Palace experienced three promotions and three relegations, reached two tournament finals and played in three unsuccessful semi-finals.

But that success was tempered with being denied a European place in 1991, cup defeats and, perhaps most painfully of all, relegation on 49 points in 92/93.

Osborn’s highs were similarly caveated: he broke through in 1990 but missed the cup final as a youngster. Then, after his then-most successful personal season, Osborn dislocated his shoulder at the start of 93/94 and played just seven times as Palace won the First Division title.

“I probably played 80 games for Palace but they were in spells of 10,” Osborn says. “I’d pick up a niggle, dislocate my shoulder and so on and so forth.”

At the start of 1993/94, with his former youth coach Alan Smith in charge in the second-tier, Osborn saw an opportunity to firmly establish himself in a soon-to-be title winning team. But it wasn’t to be, and in 1994 he joined Reading.

Osborn’s Palace story starts much earlier, as a product of a hugely successful youth system.

In the years above and below Osborn Palace crafted the likes of Richard Shaw, Gareth Southgate, John Salako and Chris Powell. He, like many, credits the school of hard knocks.

“It was educational. I think it was character building – I’m not going to use it as a typical cliché, character building, but I loved it. I came out of school at 16, 10-stone wringing wet, left in the end of May and by July I’m an apprentice on a YTS [Youth Training Scheme].

“It was picking up kit, cleaning boots, balls, all that stuff. You had to grow up quickly, and you did.

“You start joining training because the first-team need a couple of bodies. That’s where you have to go over and earn your spurs. Strong characters: Andy Gray, Mark Bright, Ian [Wright], Geoff [Thomas], Alan Pardew. All of these guys. You have to earn their respect. You only earn their respect by being on the football pitch.