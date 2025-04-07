Coppell: How Italian meals and a bar in Cheam helped Palace win at Wembley

This interview was originally published in April 2022.

Over three decades later, then-manager Steve Coppell reflected on one of the highest and lowest times in Palace history - culminating in that memorable Cup triumph, on this day 34 years ago.

When Coppell entered the Kenilworth Road dugout for Crystal Palace’s league opener against Luton Town in August, 1990, he had one simple goal: to improve on the season before.

For a man who transformed the club from cash-strapped Division Two survivors to FA Cup finalists, the intention was simple and modest. Even Coppell regarded the upcoming months conservatively, by his own admission “optimistically looking forward to the new season without having great expectations.”

As the Eagles took a single point from Bedfordshire, few could have imagined a significantly improved campaign should Coppell’s prediction prove true.

Nine months later, Crystal Palace had won their first major trophy, finished as England’s third-highest club and earned a rightful claim to compete in Europe.

“We had the mentality to a certain extent which was a little bit non-league - something to prove,” Coppell says today. “We all appreciated we weren’t a bad side, which is not a bad starting point.”