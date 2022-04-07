Coppell: How Italian meals and a bar in Cheam helped Palace win at Wembley

“It wasn’t a question of: ‘Let’s target this because it’s a route to Wembley.’ I think everyone was aware that it’s the ZDS, it’s not the FA Cup, but let’s just go in trying to win the games.

“When you’re winning you enjoy playing and you enjoy winning. You want to keep it going – you don’t want to fall off a cliff in a game which might be perceived as lesser.”

With that mindset the Eagles dispatched Bristol Rovers, Brighton & Hove Albion, Luton and, over two legs, Norwich City. The rolling stone was going to Wembley.

“We knew Everton under Howard Kendall were an entity,” Coppell says of his second final in two years – facing the Toffees on April 7th, 1991. “They had real good players – a very, very capable team. I would say they would have expected to win.

“Similarly, for us to return to Wembley - although it wasn’t obviously the big game - was a chance to put things right and it was possibly very close to the team that should have played the year before, with Bright and Wright up front. He [Wright] was a cat on a hot tin roof at the best of times, but he felt this was very much his chance to prove himself to everybody… Going in to it was almost redemption.”

The Wembley turf still vividly bore markings from an American football game the night before and the final itself was a dogged affair, with both sides collecting cards and, in Martin Keown’s case, a broken nose.

Geoff Thomas put Palace ahead after 66 physical minutes before Robert Warzycha levelled almost instantly. Mirroring 1990, extra time loomed.