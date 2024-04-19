Svetoslav Todorov: From Irons player to Eagles coach, via Bulgaria

Todorov joined Harry Redknapp’s West Ham side in January 2001 at the age of 22, becoming the first-ever player to move directly from Bulgaria to the Premier League.

A striker by trade, he faced stiff competition upon arrival in east London from huge names such as Paolo Di Canio, Frédéric Kanouté and Jermain Defoe. He held his own, however, scoring in his home debut at Upton Park against Tottenham Hotspur.

He went on to score once more for the Hammers against Middlesbrough, before moving to the south coast to reunite with Redknapp at Portsmouth in March 2002. He finished as Pompey’s top scorer in 2002/03, helping secure promotion to the Premier League.

After Portsmouth, he spent some time in south London, albeit in Charlton colours, before a return to Bulgaria and a short stint in Ukraine. He then began his coaching career where he started his club career, at Dobrudzha Dobrich, progressing to the Bulgarian Under-19s side, CSKA Sofia II and Botev Galabovo.

In 2018, he returned to south London as an Academy coach with Palace and has since worked with the likes of Paddy McCarthy, Dave Cooper and Rob Quinn, helping current stars through the ranks including David Ozoh, Kaden Rodney and Jadan Raymond.