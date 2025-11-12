The education of Tyrick Mitchell: Journeys, idols & that winning feeling

This interview was initially published in the Crystal Palace v Sunderland programme in September 2025 - you can buy issues of the matchday programme by clicking HERE.

"Growing up if you’re a full-back,” former centre-back Jamie Carragher gleefully declared on Monday Night Football back in 2015. “You’re either a failed winger or a failed centre-back.

“I mean no-one wants to be a full-back as a kid… no-one wants to grow up and be a Gary Neville!”

In fairness to the former England and Liverpool defender, it’s a great line. But like so many great footballing quotes, it is a half-truth, at best.

It wasn’t the case for a young Tyrick Mitchell, who at that time was barely 16 years of age.