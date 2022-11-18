Norman Wisdom, icy pools and a giant trophy: How Palace became champions of Iran

“Their sons played in the urban poor streets and this class of people were to be the future of Iran’s professional football class.”
Iran’s best football team were Persepolis, recently crowned champions and now looking to go professional. As the first professional club in Iran, they chose not to enter the domestic league and instead looked to face clubs from abroad.
Their new status came with perks – but dangerous disadvantages too.
“There was more attention, more money – more press attention and excitement around the team,” Vatankhah recalls. “But most of us still had day jobs for income.
“There was also more interest from the intelligence services. We had players on the team that were politically communists, to Islamists, to die-hard Shah loyalists, so you can imagine the interest of the state.
“On occasions, some players were not allowed to go to the Communist bloc states due to their political sympathies with the left.”
Nonetheless, offers for friendlies were coming in thick and fast. A top Yugoslavian side were arriving in October, and German giants Bayern Munich had signed up to travel in November.
St Johnstone were also lined up to feature – but not for long. Palace were in town.
Scotland’s Press and Journal newspaper reported on Halloween: “Saints’ proposed friendly in Iran against Persoplois [sic] is off. Crystal Palace have now been brought in for the trip to Iran as Saints aren’t a ‘big name’ side.”
St Johnstone were out. To accompany Bayern Munich, the boys from south London were on the bill instead.