Norman Wisdom, icy pools and a giant trophy: How Palace became champions of Iran

You may now wonder if some of the above text is missing, or if you suffered a minor blackout between sentences. It is, after all, odd to start a piece with two seemingly unrelated pieces of information.

But sat outside the boardroom at Selhurst Park is a giant, glistening trophy which, for years, has remained something of a mystery. Even now, it remains shrouded in intrigue.

“Is it really?!” says former Palace goalkeeper John Jackson when he hears of the trophy still in south London.

“Crikey!” laughs Don Rogers. “That’s good – we must have won it then!”

This is the story – the untold, strange, confusing, and often unbelievable story – of Palace conquering Iran, told by those who were there.