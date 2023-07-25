The making of Wilfried Zaha

Over 13 years later, Issott remembers it well: “For the first three or four months, he was getting used to full-time training and the professionalism of everything and he didn’t play as much as he’d like in the Under-18s.”

For Zaha himself, that period stands out. “When I reached Under-18s,” he later told Palace TV, “I went through a spell where I wasn’t playing at all. I’ve never been through that phase, you know, as a footballer, where you go through rough patches. That was the first time.

“I used to go home and actually cry at times because I was thinking: ‘What do I do?’ It’s a thing where you’ve got to be mentally strong. I was just like: ‘You know what? I just need to carry on’ and I pushed through that spell.”

Perhaps, with trademark resilience and determination being hallmarks of his game today, Zaha’s turbulent start forged the inner strength that went on to define the sportsman. It certainly paved the way for solidifying a place in the Under-18s and, having proved his worth, Zaha’s name steadily became the buzzword across youth football.

“Steve Bould made a comment to me about Wilf when he was taking Arsenal’s youth team,” Issott revealed. “So did Gary Brazil, who was a long experienced coach at Fulham. [They said] how many problems he caused them, what a handful he was on the day and how difficult he was to play against.

“There were more and more people outside of our club who we were playing against and he was making a mark. People would think that’s commonplace, it’s not. It’s only every now and again that people comment on special players in your team.”