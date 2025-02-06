The story of our last match at the Crystal Palace – 110 years ago today

Part One of historian Peter Manning's story set the scene for 1914/15 season – a historic one for the club.

In Part Two, Peter takes us into the events surrounding our last formal match at the famous ground...

In Part One, we left Palace, runners-up in the 1913/14 season, without a win in their first seven games of the 1914/15 season.

At the end of September, they were bottom of the Southern League, the only team without a win to their name and only three goals scored.

Palace had to wait until 7th November before they registered their first home win at Sydenham, and it seems that the team were under some pressure to succeed.

‘It was rumoured at Sydenham on Saturday that if the Palace did not secure a home victory against Portsmouth the players would be told to enlist [in the war effort]. Rumour may or may not have been true, but certain it is that the “Glaziers” gained their first home success of the season in the League tournament by the only goal scored’.

Next up at home were Swindon Town, who had pipped Palace to the title the previous season. Like most clubs, Palace were gradually losing players to the War and the local press noted: ‘It was interesting to learn by the authority of a board sent round that no fewer than nine Crystal Palace players have joined the colours, and that 10 members of the band which always plays at the Crystal Palace matches have done likewise’.

Despite losing so many players to the war effort, Palace put in another barnstorming performance against Swindon, winning 3-1.