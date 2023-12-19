“There were loud cheers as Ted Smith invited Feebury to take the penalty kick, and they rose to a roar of delight when the popular left-half banged the ball past Billy Hayes at a tremendous pace.” Just before half-time, Palace were level.
From kick-off Conner set off again, brought down by one Brighton tackle after another. Each time he attacked, the tackles became fiercer – “certain Brighton methods were calculated to lead to unpleasantness” – and soon he was forced to leave the field, receiving a piggy-back from the trainer.
After half-time, he reappeared with a huge bandage around his head, and immediately set about terrorising the Brighton defence once more. Sprinting forward, his shot came back off the crossbar and fell to a grateful Smith, who tapped it into the empty net.
Minutes later, Smith returned the favour, setting up Conner to smash in Palace’s third. The game seemed over; the points safe.
But even more than a hundred years ago controversial refereeing decisions were a part of the game. After an innocuous attack on the Palace goal, the whistle was blown. “To everyone’s amazement” wrote a reporter, “the referee again pointed to the penalty mark. The kick was delayed because of Conner’s persistence to know the why’s and wherefore’s [sic].”
Brighton converted to make it a tense final few moments, but Palace held on for another famous win.
The victory set the tone for the rest of Palace’s season, as they ended their first campaign in the Football League as Third Division champions. Brighton finished 18th.
Over the subsequent century, the two sides met twice more on Christmas Day, Palace winning once again during the Second World War in 1943, and Brighton coming out on top in 1951.
The rivalry has been played out 108 times since the crowds thronged into The Goldstone in Brighton on Christmas Day 1920, but 103 years on we can look back on those first meetings as the birth of a special fixture in the English football pyramid.
Thanks to Club Historian Ian King for providing the 1920 newspaper accounts of the fixtures.