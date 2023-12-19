Although they wouldn’t become fierce opponents until the 1970s, the Christmas encounters of 1920 marked the beginning of a long history between the two that has seen them face each other more than a hundred times since.

After becoming founders of the Third Division, Palace made an ignominious start to life in the Football League. The competition’s administrators had done them no favours in handing them an away match at Merthyr Town to start their league season.

Manager Edmund Goodman, in his 13th year at the club, took his team on the long journey to South Wales, but they were so badly delayed that the game had to be pushed back to a 5pm kick-off. The next 90 minutes were no better, and despite George Milligan registering Palace's first ever Football League goal, the Glaziers succumbed to a 2-1 defeat.