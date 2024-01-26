Mitchell on changing a season, building his game & setting club records

This interview originally appeared in the Crystal Palace v Brentford matchday programme. You can shop for programmes by clicking HERE.

It may well have been the festive season when this interview was conducted, but spirits are seemingly always high around the Crystal Palace training ground – which made Tyrick Mitchell’s choice at the time all the more courageous.

In the build-up to Christmas and New Year, players’ off-the-field commitments can be at their most frequent. The combination of a busy calendar of player appearances, broadcaster requirements, interviews and pre-match meetings, on this particular occasion, leaves us temporarily short of a room in which to conduct this interview.

We put the choice to Mitchell as he trails off the training pitch: do we try for one of the smaller offices, or brave the player and staff canteen? He boldly opts for the latter; we brace ourselves.

The signs are already there that hijinks are on the horizon from the moment a number of Mitchell’s teammates – including an experienced, tough-tackling midfielder, who shall otherwise remain nameless – take a seat at the table directly adjacent to ours.

To warm things up, our chat opens with an innocuous – somewhat cliché, even, we’ll admit – question about putting points on the board over the festive period. The riposte from next door – before Mitchell can even begin his answer – is swift.

“Well, yeah! That’s the whole point of football, isn’t it? I don’t remember the last time I tried to get fewer points on the board…”

Lesson learned, it’s safe to say – spirits remain as high as ever in Copers Cope.

In many ways, it’s a microcosm of this Palace squad. It would be easy, amidst a dense period of challenging fixtures, for the jokes to dry up and heads to go down.