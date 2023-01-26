Mitchell: My Crystal Palace journey, England and the Premier League

This interview originally appeared in the Crystal Palace v Manchester United programme - you can get programmes delivered to your door by clicking HERE.

As widely documented, Mitchell is Brent-born, Harrow-raised, and spent most of his formative years in north-west London, growing up in a single-parent household alongside his mother and sisters. Indeed, a destiny with Crystal Palace would have seemed far-fetched as recently as seven years ago, when Mitchell was offered a scholarship at Brentford’s academy, later closed down.

Yet after joining the Palace Academy in 2016, a six-and-a-half year spell in south London has brought about 75 top-flight appearances; a nomination for the 2022/23 Premier League Young Player of the Season award; the equivalent prize at club level; and the first and second of surely many caps to come for his country.

Now in his fourth full season as a Premier League left-back, Mitchell remains reluctant to describe himself as such. Whilst proud to be Palace’s No.3, the defender continues to speak with the same humility and hunger you sense drove his rapid rise in the first place.