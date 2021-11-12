Mitchell on the art of defending and the match that made him

“Actually starting against Wolves was a massive eye opener,” he admits. “In the Under-23s I would say not a lot of people can get past me. That was one thing I prided myself on.

“When I came up against [Adama] Traore, he was getting the better of me each time. It was humbling. That was one situation that taught me that I was still nowhere near my defending in the Premier League.

“You come up against so many different people: small fast players, big fast players, skilful players. So playing against Wolves was a massive turning point in my head. I can’t just walk out on the pitch and have everyone.

“Something needs to change, and I felt like after that match and after my season, I had definitely found my stride.”

Comfort came from the dugout, with Roy Hodgson providing Mitchell with the confidence and belief he needed to build on his first few appearances for the club.