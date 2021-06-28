'I didn't have a club' - Mitchell reveals journey to Premier League

“You take a bad touch and someone’s going to pressure you, and especially because you might not be as physically developed as them, as soon as you take that bad touch – even if they don’t actually tackle you – they lean on you, and it’s hard. They’re professional athletes.”

There was no question of his idols going easy on him – not that that is something he would have approved of. “They’re going to help you when it’s not training, or before training, but when it’s a training scenario and you’re in possession, they want to keep that same level.

“But the good thing about that is it makes you better. For me, I wouldn’t really want them to take it easy on me because that’s not how football works. That’s not how life works.

“You don’t really know what to do to get to that level, but I feel like the more you train with them, you slowly become more confident. I think that’s the main thing. Because as you go up, you’re not really confident because you’re around players that you looked up to, that you’ve watched week in, week out.

“It’s about having the confidence to say: ‘I know why I’m here.’ You can look up to people for what they’ve done in the game, and want to emulate their careers or professionalism, but when it comes to being starstruck when you’re on the pitch, I don’t think that’s a good thing. You forget about your own game.”