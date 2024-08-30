The Weird & Wonderful of Selhurst: Status Quo & bicycle polo

But when NATO began bombing Belgrade on 24th March, 1999, the eccentric Serbian began to attract more serious attention.

NATO launched strikes without the approval of the UN Security Council for the first time, and Ćurčić’s parents Toza and Ramila still lived in Belgrade with other members of the family. The air raid sirens groaned across the city, marking the beginning of a six-week bombardment which saw the people of Belgrade take shelter however they could; a seven-year-old Luka Milivojević and his family fled to the countryside.

“I always promised my mother and father I would get them a house in Belgrade when I was rich enough,” Ćurčić said at the time. “It has two floors and a basement which I had intended to use as a snooker room and also to put my trophies and photos in as a memory of my career. I never thought this would become the place where my family would hide from the bombs.

“I ring them every hour, every day, to see if they are okay. There are thousands of other people in Belgrade who do not have such a place to go. It is always the ordinary people who are hurt by wars.”

Ćurčić regularly demonstrated outside Downing Street and pledged to do so until the end of the bombings, saying he was advised by his family to stay in England to try to raise awareness. So, on 28th March, he took his protest to Selhurst.

Manager Steve Coppell held Ćurčić and fellow Yugoslavian Gordan Petrić back from action, saying: “With it now becoming fairly tangible for the families of the two players, I told them they would not be considered.”

Ćurčić was determined not to play anyway, and said himself that: “I will forget about football until the bombing has stopped. I am in a situation where I may quit football forever because this has caused me big mental problems. I don't think I will ever recover. I may never play again, which will be a big shame, but I need all my spirit to fight this situation.”

The air strikes ceased on 10th June, 1999, with up to 1,200 Yugoslavians thought to have lost their lives.

On your bike

Selhurst has hosted a few sports beyond domestic football, with cricket, baseball and – as recently as this summer, as part of the Selhurst centenary celebrations – boxing also seen in SE25.

But perhaps the strangest to have graced the pitch is bicycle polo, a once-popular competition that regularly featured at Selhurst in the late 1940s.