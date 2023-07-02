Weird and Wonderful: Status Quo and strikes at Selhurst

But their desire to dial down in 1984 led to one of the most memorable non-footballing events in Selhurst’s history, as a 25,000-strong crowd witnessed the band perform for two-and-a-half solid hours.

Tickets cost £9.50 and the concert lasted for over six hours, with the Disciples of Soul, Dave Edmunds, Phil Lynott’s Grand Slam and Chas and Dave performing earlier in the day.

As supporters almost 40 years later can still attest, the back of the ticket booking form read: “Parking is minimal – in fact non existant [sic].”

The year before saw Peter Gabriel perform and, of course, a few miles along, the likes of Bob Marley, Eric Clapton and Elton John entertained fans at the Crystal Palace Bowl.

Selhurst gets political

As he paraded Selhurst Park before Palace v Bradford City, head-to-toe in a full Palace tracksuit – backwards cap tight, oversized clothes baggy – and applauded by the crowds, Saša Ćurčić looked every bit the late ‘90s footballer. Every bit, but for his placard.

An outgoing, headline-grabbing figure regardless, Ćurčić was never the everyday player. But when NATO began bombing Belgrade on March 24th, 1999, the eccentric Serbian began to attract more serious attention.

NATO launched strikes without the approval of the UN Security Council for the first time, and Ćurčić’s parents Toza and Ramila still lived in Belgrade with other members of the family. The air raid sirens groaned across the city, marking the beginning of a six-week bombardment which saw the people of Belgrade take shelter however they could; a seven-year-old Luka Milivojević and his family fled to the countryside.

“I always promised my mother and father I would get them a house in Belgrade when I was rich enough,” Ćurčić said at the time. “It has two floors and a basement which I had intended to use as a snooker room and also to put my trophies and photos in as a memory of my career. I never thought this would become the place where my family would hide from the bombs.