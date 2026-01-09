Skip navigation

      What it meant: Your memories of FA Cup Final day

      Features

      On Saturday lunchtime, our defence of the FA Cup – as trophy holders – begins at Macclesfield. So before that becomes our latest match in the FA Cup, let's take a look back at... well, THE day, when Crystal Palace's class of 2024/25 secured their place in history with a performance worthy of silverware at Wembley.

      Eight months later, we can still scarcely believe the noise generated by that wall of red and blue at Wembley; the incredible blend of emotion – jubilation, disbelief and ecstasy; the remarkable tales which flooded from the most momentous occasion in the club's history; a day which will go down in legend.

      Thank goodness, then, that we can now proudly share just a selection of your stories and celebrations, with thanks to you for your submissions – and with the hope of, all being well this season, more of these to come...

      Phil Swallow

      My 62nd birthday fell on 17/05/2025. What better gift could there be than an incredible and historic FA Cup win for my beloved Crystal Palace? 1979 at home to Burnley, I was there. 1990 Semi-Final vs Liverpool at Villa Park, I was there. The finals in 1990 (including replay) and 2016, I was there.

      The 1990 Final was the first, so had a feeling all of its own. Wimbledon had achieved success in 1988 so why not us in 1990? But I never truly felt it would happen for us, neither in my head nor my heart.

      The 2016 Final against Manchester United once again felt different. We were underdogs but almost never shook that from our heads. I was probably not the only Palace fan that knew a Palace goal would be cancelled out (and worse) by a United response.

      2025. Third time lucky? You bet. I can now reveal that I never had any doubt whatsoever that we would win the Cup. I chose my words very carefully when chatting to friends and family before the game. But I knew, I just knew. We have the perfect blend of togetherness, confidence, passion, belief and so much more. All pulling together for victory.

      It was special to watch the game with my son, Matt and other family members.

      Maddie

      I went with my Grandad. He is 87 years young and has been a lifelong Palace fan. In fact, his father and father-in-law were Palace supporters too, meaning it’s been in our family since the 1900s!

      We knew Palace were going to win. There was not a doubt in our minds that they wouldn’t. We have come so far and it was only right to finish the season off in this way. The atmosphere was absolutely fantastic, the fans were so organised and put on the best display for the team. This is what encourages the team. Day in, day out, the Palace fans always show up.

      My Grandad was, of course, over the moon, and I’m so grateful I got to experience it with him. It’s so magical to think of the all the angel Eagles watching down too, enjoying their team win a trophy.

      Thank you, Palace, you have really made us two very happy bunnies. I have also linked my TikTok video which shows us celebrating!

      EAGLESSSS! 🦅🏆❤️💙

      Colin Seymour

      I don’t know why everyone was so worried. I have known with absolute certainty, since January, that Palace would win the FA Cup this season.

      Was it because of the fantastic group of players that we have, or was it because of our wonderful manager? No. Was it because of the glorious run of form we embarked on after Christmas, or because of the amazing supporters that this club has? No, it was none of those things, although they are obviously all true.

      It was because I knew that my son Tom was marrying Selina on Saturday 17th May, and so there was no chance I could be at the Final!

      Having been to Wembley with Palace for every previous Cup Final, Replay, Semi-Final, Play-Off Final and even the ZDS triumph, I knew that I couldn’t be there this time, and inevitably, Palace would choose this year to finally fulfil my dream of us lifting the trophy – a dream that I had held since I saw my first game at Selhurst Park in 1971.

      So I cruised serenely through this year’s FA Cup campaign, knowing that Palace were going to win. I was at the semi-final against Aston Villa, but on Cup Final Day itself, I was at my son’s wedding, sitting next to the Best Man, who is a City supporter. I was relying on score updates to let me know what was happening, whilst refusing to watch on anyone’s phone in case I jinxed the spell as Palace magnificently defended their lead.

      I finally relented to watch the final 30 seconds on my nephew Charlie’s phone, in order to enjoy the moment of pure elation when the final whistle blew.

      What a moment! What a day!

      Kelly Ennis

      My husband and son were lucky enough to go to Wembley on through FA community tickets via their grassroots club Glebe FC. We’re big Palace fans, of course!

      The week before, my son Quincy (U8 Glebe Lions) won his cup final and to see Palace do the same a week later (albeit on a bigger scale) has been so inspiring and rewarding. It’s truly a week he’ll never forget.

      Thanks so much to Palace for making his dreams come true.

      Nicolas Jackson

      I’ve been supporting Palace since 1968, when I was just 13 years old, and they were known as The Glaziers.

      I started going with my best friend Steve and his dad. I’m about to turn 70 this year, and to be honest, it had gotten to the stage where I thought I’d never see Palace lift a major trophy in my lifetime.

      At Wembley, with my mate Steve by my side, our dream came true and a lot of tears were shed by many.

      Thanks to everyone involved at the best club in the world, where there’s not a hint of entitlement at Selhurst Park – just a pure spirit to support the team through thick and thin.

      It’s what I love about our club and our supporters. South London and Proud.

      Chloe Humphris

      My Dad and I had the best day ever. We went to Boxpark before the game, then into Wembley for the pre-match atmosphere. It was the best day.

      To celebrate with my dad was the best feeling ever! Come on you Palace!!! 💙❤️

      Lorna

      We travelled over from Spain for the big match, and our kids from the US, for just 48 hours –breaking their bank for the foreseeable! What a day!!!

      Lots of folks asked me yesterday about my amazing Eagle hat. It was hand crafted by Anne Fulford from Etsy. She is very happy to accept further orders!

      CPFC Ghana

      We are extremely happy for the FA Cup win.

      History has been made.

      We love Crystal Palace!

      Hannah, Jamie & Dave

      My brother and I have followed Palace for as long as we can remember, following in our father’s footsteps who passed away when we were kids. His love for Palace has stayed with us.

      Together we have experienced the highs and lows of being a Palace fan over the years. Witnessing the Darren Ambrose screamer at Old Trafford and seeing Palace get promoted in 2013. But also the FA Cup Final heartbreak in 2016.

      There was a feeling amongst everyone that this was going to be our time. And I am so happy it finally was.

      My brother and I were lucky enough to be at the final together, alongside our dad’s best mate. I had on his old shirt, and my brother wore his scarf. It felt like he got to experience the win with us – a truly special day.

      Phil Harvey

      I brought the Huge Oliver Glasner Head cutout!

      My lasting memory (apart from the result) will be the added joy, laughs and smiles I bought to people having their photos taken with me.

      For such a simple idea i was a conversation starter and a good luck charm for adults and children throughout the day.

      When I was first seen by Palace fans on the train from Salfords (Redhill), I knew that I was going to get a lot of attention, so I decided to tour the train carriages. I was kissed, patted, photographed, sung to, worshipped, you name it – and that was just before Charing Cross!

      As the crowds drew bigger at Covent Garden, so did the attention. Finally at Wembley, and being allowed on the stage at the fan park, it was an amazing feeling and experience and with the countless photo requests throughout the day I hope that I provided a lasting memory to a lot of fans out there, as did to me!

      Yours,

      ‘The Huge Oliver Glasner Head Cutout’

      (Aka Phil Harvey, Salfords, Redhill)

      Karl Eldridge

      As the 100th minute approached and Jeremy Doku's shot went wide, I felt the uncontrollable urge to cry. We have waited so long for this day and for it to finally come to fruition was something special, something money can't buy.

      I got to celebrate this day not only with 35000 other Palace fans, but with my entire family, but being being able to celebrate by hugging my dad and baby brother was something special. I support CPFC because my Granddad did. He died of prostate cancer nearly 20 years ago, and I knew when that final whistle went that he was looking down watching Marc and Joel lift the trophy.

      Walking back to the train station we walked side by side, knowing that nothing will ever top this feeling... absolutely nothing.

      Simon Mchardy

      I was so confident that we were going to win the FA Cup, I travelled to the club shop with my son Cameron on FA Cup Final Eve to get my shirt printed for the big day!

      Cameron said: "Are you sure, Dad? If they lose, you’ll get the blame!" I said: "We won’t lose, don’t worry!"

      I posted on social media a picture of myself and the shirt, saying we had to put it out there to the universe that we were going to win. I got a lot of heat on all social platforms, so decided to wear the shirt underneath my 1991 Palace shirt I was wearing for the big day!

      Walking to Wembley, I had a lot of fans asking me where the shirt was. I informed them not to worry – it was on! At the final whistle, I whipped off my Bukta Palace shirt to reveal my 'FA CUP WINNERS SHIRT'!

      Derek Thompson

      I never thought the day would come, going to games from six years-old, then having played for Palace Guards aged 11 to 16, and being at the two previous finals...

      It was one of the greatest days of my lifetime, being there with my son, and with the rest of the family back home in floods of tears. ❤️💙🦅

      Adrian

      It was exactly one year ago that I took my seven-year-old son to his first ever game at Selhurst Park – the final game of the season. We couldn’t believe it: a 5–0 victory over Aston Villa, and to top it all off, he got his photo in the matchday programme’s noticeboard for his debut match. He was absolutely thrilled.

      For various reasons, we couldn’t make it to any games in the first half of this season, and it wasn’t until the Ipswich match that we returned – an interesting fixture for our family, as all my wife’s relatives are Ipswich fans and were sat firmly in the away end. Nevertheless, we prevailed, and it was two wins out of two for him.

      Next up was the Brighton match at Selhurst… and we all know what happened there. He’d certainly seen a few incidents in his short time as a Palace supporter – but even I had never witnessed three sendings off and a win with just nine men! It was a remarkable evening. Three games, three wins.

      Then came the FA Cup. We managed to get tickets for the semi-final – and of course, Palace won. That made it four wins from four for him.

      I was teaching a tutorial class on the day tickets for the final went on sale. It was a tense moment as I reached the front of the queue and secured tickets for us both – much to the delight of my students, who all cheered when I confirmed the purchase! And so off we went to the final. Surely he couldn’t make it five wins from five? Could he?

      For me, it's been 44 years of waiting for a trophy. For him, it's been one season – and an enviable five wins from the five matches he’s attended. Is he a lucky mascot? He has no idea what it’s like to endure a grim 0–0 draw in the freezing cold on a Tuesday night in February, in a ground with more empty seats than optimism.

      Father-son days like the Cup Final are what Crystal Palace is all about – building memories as a family, and with total strangers who embraced him, celebrated with him, and still kept an eye out for the little lad in the jubilant scenes at the end. He’ll never forget last weekend. Neither will I. Thank you to everyone at the club.

      He's now talking about retiring his lucky Palace kit – unbeaten.

      Nick Trythall

      I wanted to share a story that reflects what Crystal Palace means to my family and me.

      After relocating to Singapore in January, I knew I couldn’t miss the FA Cup Final. Late Friday night, I boarded a 13.5-hour flight from Singapore to London, arriving Saturday morning. I met up with my son Reece, a season ticket holder, and we made our way to Wembley.

      What followed was one of the most emotional two hours of my life – right up there with my wedding day and the birth of my three boys. Watching the Eagles lift the FA Cup with my son beside me was unforgettable. After the celebrations, I flew 14 hours back to Singapore, landing at 8am Monday – just in time for work.

      But this story goes beyond football. My late father-in-law, a lifelong Palace fan, introduced my son to Selhurst Park and nurtured his love for the club. When he passed away five years ago, I took on the responsibility of carrying that tradition forward. After years of chasing tickets, we eventually became season ticket holders – and now we never miss a home game.

      Standing beside my son at Wembley, I couldn’t help but feel my father-in-law’s presence. I know he would have been proud to see us both there, celebrating a moment we’ll never forget.

      Thank you for giving fans like us something truly special to believe in.

      Martin Clayton

      An incredible day. Lucky enough to get a ticket next to an old friend. The nerves on the train and walking up to Wembley replaced by excitement and confidence as the noise grew from our supporters both outside and inside the stadium. The wall of red and blue was jaw dropping and deafening.

      Flags were waved. Songs were sung.

      Eze scores! Screaming, jumping, hugging, faces held, voices lost. Penalty saved! More screaming, more jumping!

      The match itself is a blur. Big moments and big performances rotate in the memory.

      120 years. 100 minutes, the final whistle.  We did it. We really did it, all of us together.

      Worth the wait.

      Ed & Amelie

      My Wembley trip was always going to be an emotional one. In September last year, we lost my Dad to cancer. He and I were season ticket holders, and he was the reason I fell in love with Palace – from my first game as a five-year-old, at home to Port Vale. I couldn’t have asked for a better relationship with my Dad, and so much of that was built around Palace.

      As heartbreaking as it is that he missed us winning the cup by a few months, I now have my own five-year-old: Amelie. She has filled a massive gap in my Palace-loving life, coming with me to Selhurst this season. Standing with her, singing Abide With Me – a song we last sung at Dad’s funeral – before kick-off, and hearing her belt out Glad All Over, proudly wearing Grandad’s scarf, was special. I watched her take in the moment of collective elation on full-time, and could tell she was blown away by it all.

      I got to watch the lads on the pitch lift the cup, but also get to see Amelie falling in love with Palace – the embodiment of the semi-final Tifo – which is worth a million FA Cups!

      The following day, we had a trip to my Brighton-supporting father-in-laws. “I know a song about Brighton,” she said. “Oh, Andy Johnson’s magic…

      We need to refine some of the lyrics to that particular song before it gets taken to school…

