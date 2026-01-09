What it meant: Your memories of FA Cup Final day

It was exactly one year ago that I took my seven-year-old son to his first ever game at Selhurst Park – the final game of the season. We couldn’t believe it: a 5–0 victory over Aston Villa, and to top it all off, he got his photo in the matchday programme’s noticeboard for his debut match. He was absolutely thrilled.

For various reasons, we couldn’t make it to any games in the first half of this season, and it wasn’t until the Ipswich match that we returned – an interesting fixture for our family, as all my wife’s relatives are Ipswich fans and were sat firmly in the away end. Nevertheless, we prevailed, and it was two wins out of two for him.

Next up was the Brighton match at Selhurst… and we all know what happened there. He’d certainly seen a few incidents in his short time as a Palace supporter – but even I had never witnessed three sendings off and a win with just nine men! It was a remarkable evening. Three games, three wins.

Then came the FA Cup. We managed to get tickets for the semi-final – and of course, Palace won. That made it four wins from four for him.

I was teaching a tutorial class on the day tickets for the final went on sale. It was a tense moment as I reached the front of the queue and secured tickets for us both – much to the delight of my students, who all cheered when I confirmed the purchase! And so off we went to the final. Surely he couldn’t make it five wins from five? Could he?

For me, it's been 44 years of waiting for a trophy. For him, it's been one season – and an enviable five wins from the five matches he’s attended. Is he a lucky mascot? He has no idea what it’s like to endure a grim 0–0 draw in the freezing cold on a Tuesday night in February, in a ground with more empty seats than optimism.

Father-son days like the Cup Final are what Crystal Palace is all about – building memories as a family, and with total strangers who embraced him, celebrated with him, and still kept an eye out for the little lad in the jubilant scenes at the end. He’ll never forget last weekend. Neither will I. Thank you to everyone at the club.

He's now talking about retiring his lucky Palace kit – unbeaten.

Nick Trythall