My Story: David Ozoh

Now Palace's youngest-ever Premier League player, Ozoh, 17, has been a prominent figure in Paddy McCarthy’s Under-21s side this season.

The teenager featured in 14 of the 15 possible games he was eligible for in the first half of 2022/23, having signed his first professional contract in August.

Although he has been at Palace since the age of eight, Ozoh initially enjoyed a remarkable upbringing elsewhere. “I was born in Valencia, Spain,” he explained.

“My parents decided to go there for better opportunities at the time, but I moved to the UK when I was eight-years-old. I came to Croydon; it was the first place I moved to, and I remember it like it was yesterday.

“Valencia is really different to Croydon! It’s hot, it’s really good. I enjoyed my time there, so I was quite sad when I [initially] moved here, but it was for the better. We came here for a better opportunity.

“I was speaking fluent Spanish, but no one believes me anymore! I forgot a bit of my Spanish - when people ask me to say things, I can't really - but I’m trying to pick it back up.

"Vicente [Guaita]’s Spanish is too strong for me! You can tell he’s really Spanish - I try to speak to him [in Spanish], but it’s really hard.”