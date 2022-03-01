Get to know Tayo Adaramola - the Academy defender who left home for Palace

Football is a tale of extreme commitment, sacrifice and upheaval at all stages. Be it the semi-professional who trains three times a week and competes across the country despite having a full-time job or the seasoned international who forgoes their early years and moves cross-continent to sustain a top-tier career, players throughout the game dedicate their life to the sport.

This is as true of youth football as it is for professional, and academies across England contain teenagers and children who have made significant forfeits to earn a chance at securing their break.

Tayo Adaramola is no different. Joined by his mother, father and sisters, the left-back made the first sacrifice of his career in 2014: moving to Essex from Dublin to pursue a life in football. Six years later, he hit its first major milestone: signing a professional contract.

“I just feel so happy,” the teenager told the club after putting pen to paper with its Academy. “I’m just grateful for everyone that’s been with me throughout this journey.”