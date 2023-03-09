Hughes on 'proper' Palace, social media and the 'old-school'

Fame comes with competing at the highest level, and Hughes is not averse to it in all its forms. “I engage with it to a point,” he says. “I will always sign autographs after the game for whoever wants them. That’s a big part of it: they are the ones supporting you, they are the ones travelling up and down the country to watch you play, so I will always engage with that part of it.

“Social media-wise, it’s just not my cup of tea. There’s a focus nowadays where players have to be engaged on social media otherwise it seems like they don’t care, but that’s absolute nonsense.” Again, nonsense has replaced a more colourful word here. Use your imagination.

“Fans aren’t stupid – if you care, you will show it on the pitch. It doesn’t need to be said on Twitter after games, but that is just my opinion on it.”

Where Hughes might tire of the external voices surrounding football, there is nothing he loves more than the sport itself. “It is the best job in the world and I wouldn’t change it for a thing,” he says. Having become a father just 11 months ago, a whole new perspective has been introduced to his career.

“When you speak to players who have had kids before, they will always say that your life changes. Now I have got a little baby at home, that keeps me occupied more than I ever could have imagined. You can never prepare for it. Everyone gives you tips and books on what to do, but nothing can prepare you for how life-changing it is – in a good way.

“It’s tough obviously, but the good parts massively outweigh the hard parts. You are so focused on them being okay that other things don’t seem as important.” That perspective can be healthy in a league as intense as the Premier League – especially after a defeat. “As I’ve got older I try to switch off from football,” Hughes says. “I don’t watch much at home unless it’s a big game.

“The first thing I would do is critique my performance. I always look at the negative side in terms of what I could have done better. As long as I know that I have worked my hardest...

"But when you have a little 'un at home and dogs that distract you, it’s easier to switch off from a loss. It’s never easy because it’s always on your mind, but compared to when I was younger, I am dealing with it a lot better now.”